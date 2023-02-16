Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Shoots Down 'Disrespectful' Cheating Rumors

Guitarist Sophie Lloyd has spoken out against "disrespectful" accusations that she is in any way involved in Machine Gun Kelly's purported relationship issues with fiancée Megan Fox.

Actress Fox, 36, recently sparked breakup speculation when she shared cryptic social media posts. The screen star also scrubbed all traces of her musician fiancé, 32, from her Instagram account—before deleting her account altogether.

In the midst of the rumors of romantic turmoil, Lloyd, who is a member of Machine Gun Kelly's band and joined him on his Mainstream Sellout Tour in 2022, has shot down suggestions that she has anything to do with the couple's alleged issues.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," her management team said in a statement, per People.

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue," continued the reps, who added that the speculation was "disrespectful to [Lloyd] as a female artist."

When Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended Drake's Super Bowl party together last Friday, it appeared that things were going well for the glamorous couple.

The following night, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, performed at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party. British musician Lloyd, who is dating Christopher Painter, was in the band that joined the "Love Race" hitmaker onstage. Fox was not photographed among the event's attendees.

On Sunday, Fox shared an Instagram post that included a photo of an envelope in flames, adding lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade in a caption that read: "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath."

Per People, one fan commented on Fox's final post before she deleted her account that Machine Gun Kelly was unfaithful, writing: "He probably got with Sophie."

"Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox jokingly responded.

Amid split rumors, People reported that Transformers star Fox removed the engagement ring she had received in January 2022. The couple revealed that the thorned Colombian emerald ring was designed to hurt Fox if she ever took it off.

The Daily Mail published photos of them outside a marriage counseling office, where Fox was seen looking emotional as she exited the building over the weekend. Though the couple spoke while walking to the parking lot, they left in separate cars.

But on Tuesday—which also happened to be Valentine's Day—TMZ published photos of the stars together in Machine Gun Kelly's vehicle, sparking hopes among fans that the romance is not over.

The couple met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which began filming in March 2020. They went Instagram official in July 2020.

Fox's split from Brian Austin Green was confirmed in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage. They have three sons—Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 6.

Machine Gun Kelly is the father of a 13-year-old daughter, Casie, with Emma Cannon.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for comment.