Marjorie Taylor Greene Claps Back at Criticism of Her SOTU Coat

Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit out at ABC's The View, and challenged "some nasty women" on the show to a debate, after several of the program's panelists mocked the coat she wore to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

The Republican congresswoman wore a white fur-lined coat, prompting online comparisons to Cruella de Vil and the witch in C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, first raised the subject on The View, during a discussion of Biden's speech, commenting: "I was distracted by Marjorie Taylor Greene's jacket."

In response Whoopi Goldberg, The View host, said: "Oh my God!"

Griffin continued: "It looked like she skinned my puppy."

A side-by-side comparison between Greene wearing the coat and Griffin's dog, Herbie, was then shown to the audience. Griffin added: "There's Herbie, not being pleased by this look."

At this point co-host Sunny Hostin joined in, saying "it was like a little Cruella de Vil," in reference to the villain from Disney's 101 Dalmatians.

Greene fired back at The View panel during an appearance on Fox News, saying: "Occasionally I get yelled at by old white women and I always know that they watch The View because those are some nasty women on that show, and they have no right to insult anyone's fashion.

Greene: Those are some nasty women on that show and they no right to insult anyone’s fashion. I was wearing a wool coat actually… I’ll challenge the women on The View any time for a debate because they represent the worst part of America pic.twitter.com/Tguo1sm4yl — Acyn (@Acyn) February 9, 2023

"I was wearing a wool coat actually, and it's one of my favorite coats because I got it in Wyoming when I was campaigning against, and raising money, to beat Liz Cheney and I was happy to wear it to the State of the Union last night because it simply went with my dress.

"So I'll challenge the women on The View anytime for a debate, because they represent the worst part of America, the worst views, and to be honest with you no one in my district cares what they think."

Greene's spokesman Nick Dyer was quoted by The Hill as saying that Greene had worn the outfit "to highlight something President Biden refused to address in his speech, the white Chinese spy balloon."

"Biden refused to mention it, just like he refused to stop the intelligence gathering operation that traversed the United States and surveilled some of our most important military facilities in the country," Dyer said.

An F-22 fighter shot the balloon down off the South Carolina coast on Saturday after it had crossed the U.S., sparking a diplomatic row.

Greene heckled Biden a number of times during his State of the Union address, and branded the president a "liar" when he suggested Republicans want to cut Medicare and Social Security.

On Wednesday morning Greene defended her behavior, claiming Biden "got exactly what he deserved."

She added: "People are p***** off and for the president of the United States to come into the people's House and lie like he did about the economy, the border and then act like he's terrified of China and unwilling to talk about the fact that they spied on us last night, yeah."

Biden's only allusion to the balloon in his speech came when he said: "I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China's threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did."

Donald Trump, who is hoping to secure the Republican presidential nomination again for 2024, was uncharacteristically charitable towards Biden's address.

Posting on his Truth Social website, he said: "Look, he worked hard tonight, it's not a natural thing for him, it never was, and never will be, but you've got to give him credit for trying.

"I disagree with him on most of his policies, but he put into words what he felt, and he ended up the evening far stronger than he began."

Greene has been contacted for comment.