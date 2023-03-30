Melania Trump Being Celebrated for Women's History Month Sparks Incredulity

A Republican lawmaker has been ridiculed for a Women's History Month tweet celebrating Melania Trump.

Rep. Byron Donalds, who represents Florida's 19th congressional district, praised the former first lady and three other Trump administration figures—Kellyanne Conway, Betsy DeVos and Kayleigh McEnany—for efforts to "forge a better future for our nation."

His March 29 tweet included photos of the four women alongside lists of their achievements.

But many Twitter users were unimpressed, with some joking that Donalds had only posted the message to attract the attention of the women.

Melania Trump speaks during a round table on sickle cell disease at the White House on September 14, 2020. Getty Images Europe

"As part of our Women's History Month series, today we recognize the careers of four more women in government who have worked to forge a better future for our nation," he wrote.

Trump's listed achievements included modeling for major international agencies, starting her own skincare and jewelry lines, and launching the "Be Best" initiative.

The first lady's campaign to combat cyberbullying and drug abuse was unveiled in 2018. "I feel strongly that as adults, we can and should 'be best' at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life," she said at the time.

However, Trump was a divisive figure. She left the White House with the lowest opinion poll ratings of any first lady in U.S. history.

In a Fox interview last year and in conversations with a former aide, which were secretly recorded and leaked in 2020, she expressed frustration at how she was perceived by sections of the media and public.

As part of our Women’s History Month series, today we recognize the careers of four more women in government who have worked to forge a better future for our nation.



▪️@MELANIATRUMP

▪️@kayleighmcenany

▪️@KellyannePolls

▪️@BetsyDeVos pic.twitter.com/QK6Xt3Osj9 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 29, 2023

Donalds' tweet described Conway as the "first female campaign manager to win a United States presidential election" and praised her recent work as a political commentator.

McEnany was saluted for her role as President Donald Trump's fourth and final White House press secretary.

DeVos' list of achievements included her work as a GOP fundraiser and committee member, as well as her four years as secretary of education.

However, DeVos made headlines last year for telling a conservative group that her former department "should not exist."

Some Twitter users also pointed out that DeVos had resigned after the Capitol riots, while Conway has expressed doubts about Trump's 2024 run.

Other tweets preferred to take aim at Donalds. One reply suggested the Republican was "tap dancing for more head pats"—a reference to his vote for Kevin McCarthy during January's fractious election for House Speaker.

Chris D. Jackson, a Democratic former county commissioner in Tennessee, wrote: "I actually thought this was satire until I saw who posted it."

Some appreciated the Republican lawmaker's post. One wrote: "Thank you for celebrating women, especially at a time when so many try to tear us down."

Newsweek has contacted Rep. Donalds' office for comment.