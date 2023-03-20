Worrying Moment TV Meteorologist Faints During Live Broadcast

Video footage of Los Angeles meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz fainting during a live broadcast over the weekend has been shared on social media.

This is not the first time Schwartz has been affected by a health issue during a live broadcast. While working at NBC-affiliated network KGET-TV back in 2014 in Bakersfield, California, the meteorologist vomited on the air. The former Mrs. America contestant was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve.

While appearing on local CBS affiliate KCAL-TV's broadcast during the 7 a.m. block, Schwartz was introduced by news anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim.

"Who is ready for some sunshine?" Medina asked. "I know I am. Let's start off with a check-in with Next Weather meteorologist Alissa Carlson [Schwartz]. She joins us live in the studio."

Medina then said to Schwartz that "this really is the calm before the storm," alluding to the region's forecast rain. However, weather reporter Schwartz did not respond.

Schwartz, who was standing, was seen slumping forward onto the desk as her eyes rolled over. After losing consciousness, she then fell to the floor.

"No," said co-anchor Kim after a silent pause from the broadcasters. Kim motioned as though she was going to get out of her seat to help Schwartz.

"You know, we're going to go ahead and go to break right now," Medina told viewers, before the broadcast cut to commercials.

Later that day, an update was shared on the outlet's website. It said that medical assistance was called for Schwartz after the episode.

"Alissa will be back with our Next Weather team on KCAL News as soon as she's well enough to return," read part of the statement.

Mike Dello Stritto, the Los Angeles network's vice president and news director, said in a statement shared with TMZ in the hours that followed: "I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911.

"Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully, we'll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts, and we're praying for her to be feeling much better soon," Dello Stritto added.

Schwartz went on to speak out herself, posting on Facebook: "Thanks for all the texts, calls, and well wishes. I am going to be ok!"

On Sunday, the media personality revealed in an Instagram post that she had sustained a head injury. She added that she was recovering at home.

"Thanks for all the kind wishes as I recover from a head injury," she captioned an Instagram Story slide that showed takeout and a bunch of red roses. "I am out of the hospital and doing ok. Lots of sleeping and even some pizza—[thank you] @kcalnews."

The next slide showed an apparent Google search of the incident, over which read a caption: "Thankfully, it's not my heart this time. I had over a hundred text messages, and they keep coming so if I don't respond, that's why."

Another slide showed a People article about the fall: "I appreciate all the prayers as I recover," she wrote over the image. "More to come..."

Schwartz describes herself as a certified health coach on social media. She has shared posts on having helped others on their weight loss journeys.

At the end of January, Schwartz posted comparative photos of herself before and after embarking on her own weight-loss journey.

"Someone asked me for my transformation pics the other day and I honestly didn't want to show them," Schwartz wrote. "It's not that I had a ton of weight to lose before I started this health program. It was more of the memories of feeling trapped in a body where I wasn't comfortable.

"From feeling frumpy to dumpy, to not having energy, to feeling self-conscious in my clothes, I knew something had to change. I'm so glad I contacted a couple friends about this program and took the leap into better health! My confidence soared and I feel great!"