Oscar Nominations Live Updates: Nominees Announced for 95th Academy Awards

Live Updates
- The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were revealed this morning. Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed hosted the ceremony from Beverly Hills.
- Everything Everywhere All At Once was the most nominated film, with 11 Oscar noms. Here's a look at some of the biggest snubs and surprises.
- Oscar voting begins March 2 and ends March 7, less than one week before the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 12.
- The Oscars caps off the 2022-2023 award season, following the Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, BAFTA Awards and Grammy Awards.
- Late Night's Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time. Kimmel hosted back-to-back ceremonies in 2017 and 2018.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Nominees for Production Design
Nominees for Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Nominees for Film Editing, Visual Effects
The Nominees for Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
The Nominees for Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominees for International Feature Film
The Nominees for International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
- Argentina, 1985, Argentina
- Close, Belgium
- EO, Poland
- The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Nominees for Animated, Live Action Short Film
Nominees for Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Nominees for Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominees for Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Nominees for Documentary Feature, Short Film
Nominees for Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinter
- Navalny
Nominees for Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Directing
Nominees for Directing
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tar
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Nominees for Best Picture
Nominees for Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- "Avatar" The Way of the Water
- Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Nominees for Best Actress in Leading Role
Nominees for Best Actress in Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominees for Best Cinematography
Nominees for Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tar
Nominees for Animated Feature Film
Nominees for Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Best
- Turning Red
Nominees for Best Original Song
Nominees for Original Song
- "Applause," Tell it Like a Woman
- "Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
- "Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "Naatu Naatu," RRR
- "This is a Life," Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sound, Original Score
Nominees for Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Maverick: Maverick
Nominees for Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Original and Adapted Screenplays Nominations
Nominees for Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Nominees for Original Screenplay
- Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything, Everyone All At Once
- The Fablemans
- Tar
- Triangle of Sadness
Lead Actress in a Supporting Role
The Nominees for Lead Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Basset, Black Panther Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Nomination Ceremony to Begin Soon
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced soon.
Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed will host the nomination ceremony beginning at 8:30 am ET/ 5:30 am PT.
The nominees in all 23 categories will be announced Tuesday. Voting begins March 2 ahead of the awards ceremony on March 12.
The ceremony will stream live on the Academy's social media accounts and the Oscars website, or watch below: