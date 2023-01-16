Labrador Puppy Bemused by Soapy Sink Wash Melts Hearts: 'Little Sigh'

A muddy puppy has left internet users in hysterics after the owner filmed her looking incredibly aggrieved about having to endure a bath in the sink.

The adorable video was posted by Jadene Maloy on TikTok to her account, @jadenemaloy, showing her forlorn looking Labrador puppy, named Poppy, sitting in the kitchen sink covered in soapy bubbles.

Poppy looked very unhappy about the situation she found herself in, with her head bowed slightly, and visibly letting out a sigh to show how displeased she was with her owner for putting her through this.

The caption layered over the video reads: "When the humans make you bath for rolling in something you thought smelled good." Poor Poppy was only trying to enjoy herself, she had no idea what was in store for her.

Dog owners often find themselves scrubbing and cleaning their dogs after they roll around in things they shouldn't—including other animals' feces and even dead animals. So why is this such common behavior for man's best friend?

According to PetMD not only is this incredibly common for dogs to do, it's also completely normal (despite being incredibly inconvenient for the owners).

"It is extremely common, and most dogs usually indulge in this behavior at the most inconvenient times: right after a bath, just before company is coming or as you're on your way out the door.

"Even wild dogs such as wolves and foxes roll in the fecal matter of other animals."

Dogs will often roll in things which their owners would prefer them not to because they like the smell, or they're trying to cover up a scent of their own. PetMD continues: "Think of it likes humans putting on perfume—for some folks, the stronger the scent, the better. Dogs seem to be no different in this regard."

There could also be another reason why dogs find themselves rolling in such things—for the memories! If a dog is having a great time they might want to keep a lasting memory of it. PetMD refers to this as "bringing postcards home".

"When a dog returns to their pack, they are bringing back the smells of the places where they spent time. So in a way, rolling in feces is a form of communication amongst a pack, sort of the dog version of a social media post."

Unfortunately for owners like Maloy, there's little way of stopping dogs from doing this inherently natural activity, although there are ways to limit how regularly it happens.

PetPlan Pet Insurance offers helpful insights into what owners could do to reduce how often they find themselves bathing their filthy pooch: "If there's a regular spot on your walk where your dog rolls, consider putting your dog on their lead before this point.

"If your garden is often visited by foxes, do a quick check for fox droppings before you let your dog out."

If you're too late to prevent it from happening and your dog is causing mischief once again, PetPlan offers advice on what works best for cleaning them off: "Using an odor-eliminating shampoo containing a deodorizing ingredient, like sweet orange oil, gives you the best chance of removing all those unpleasant smells."

Hopefully Poppy had some sweet scented dog shampoo to clean her up and make her smell great again—until the next time she's outside.

Poppy might not have been her owner's favorite at that moment in time, however there was plenty of support for her on TikTok. The video has amassed more than 1.9 million views in just one day, with 390,000 comments.

One TikTok user wrote: "She looks so sorry for herself," while another person noted: "The defeated sigh at the end!"

