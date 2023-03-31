Rosie O'Donnell's Live Broadcast Mysteriously Pulled From TikTok

Rosie O'Donnell's live broadcast on TikTok was mysteriously pulled on Thursday, as she shared posts celebrating former President Donald Trump's reported indictment.

Trump has become the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges after a grand jury voted to indict him as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office probe.

The charges Trump faces are unknown as the indictment is sealed. The investigation has focused on whether the $130,000 Trump arranged his former attorney Michael Cohen to pay Stormy Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair between the adult film star and the former president ahead of the 2016 election amounted to a campaign violation.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, has denied any wrongdoing and denies having an affair with Daniels. In a statement shortly after reports of his indictment emerged, Trump accused the investigation into him of being "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

Rosie O'Donnell is pictured on March 5, 2020 in New York City. The comedian's live TikTok broadcast was mysteriously pulled on Thursday. The platform cited "bullying and harassment" as the reasons for the suspension. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Investigators are also looking into whether any records were falsified when Cohen was reimbursed for the money he paid Daniels. The sum was listed by The Trump Organization as legal fees.

O'Donnell had been celebrating Trump's imminent indictment for several days before it actually happened. In a post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump himself said that he expected to be indicted on March 23.

Comedian O'Donnell, whose public feud with Trump goes back several years, took to TikTok to share a live broadcast on Thursday as reports of his indictment circulated.

However, the broadcast was later pulled, with O'Donnell sharing a screenshot of a notification she had received, titled "LIVE access removed."

The post showed that a broadcast named "Oscars" was pulled from the air, along with the advice: "Your LIVE and guest LIVE access will be restored on Apr 2, 2023."

"Bullying & harassment" were listed as the violations that prompted the temporary ban. Among the rules set out was TikTok's statement that it does not tolerate "statements intended to mock, humiliate, embarrass, intimidate, or hurt an individual."

"WTF? Did you appeal?" one of O'Donnell's followers asked in the comments section. The former co-host of ABC show The View replied: "Yup."

"Dang! I was watching and was wondering what happened," wrote another TikTok user. "You were getting some mean comments, but handling them in [your] stride."

Many others bemoaned missing out on watching O'Donnell's live reaction to Trump's indictment. One user posted: "When I first heard he was indicted you came to mind and I couldn't wait to celebrate with you. Trumpers got butthurt."

Newsweek has emailed representatives of O'Donnell and TikTok for comment.

Also on Thursday, O'Donnell shared a TikTok post that mocked Trump over the indictment news. Several drawings depicting the Republican featured unflattering scrawled words, including "liar," "scum," "fake," and "It's over Don—you're fired."

According to CNN, citing unnamed sources, Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud as part of the indictment.

Donald Trump is pictured on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. He has become the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges after a grand jury voted to indict him as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office investigation. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"Never before in our Nation's history has this been done," Trump said in his statement. "The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever.

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," Trump added. "The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party—united and strong—will first defeat [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

For several years, O'Donnell and Trump have been engaged in a public feud, which began in 2006 when the comedian criticized him on The View.

O'Donnell slammed Trump for not firing Miss USA winner Tara Conner, who admitted to drug use and underage drinking. Former The Apprentice star Trump responded by calling O'Donnell "a loser" and "fat."

While on The View, O'Donnell said she didn't "enjoy" Trump, alleged that he was actually bankrupt, and described him as a "snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie."

At the time, Trump rebuked her statements, saying she was "a woman out of control."

"You can't make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said," Trump added. "I'll most likely sue her for making those false statements—and it'll be fun. Rosie's a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie."

The pair's feud has continued since then, with each taking regular shots at the other.

O'Donnell has called the former president "the dumbest human living" and a "creepy fascist." Trump, who is known for attacking those he disagrees with on a regular basis, has called O'Donnell a "mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser" and someone with "no talent and no persona."

Back in August, O'Donnell said that people who continue to support Trump are "willfully blind," further branding the one-term president "the worst person to ever hold that office."

"So I think America has come to understand his true essence and he doesn't have quite the following that he used to and people have woken up to the illusion of Donald Trump," she said. "Because that's what it was—an illusion created by Mark Burnett on The Celebrity Apprentice that he was somehow some sort of successful businessman, which he never was.

"He got all his money from his dad, who was a slumlord, and his company was mostly logo-slapping, not building," O'Donnell added.