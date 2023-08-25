Stormy Daniels Reacts to Trump's New Weight Report

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared to fat shame former President Donald Trump on Friday after he allegedly lied about his height and weight in a series of booking documents following several arrests this year.

Questions have been mounting regarding the official inmate measurements of Trump after social media users began noticing significant discrepancies between his reported height and weight after his arrest in Atlanta on Thursday and a prior arrest in New York City in April.

In addition to an official mugshot of the 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, Trump's arrest record states he is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds—measurements similar to those of current NBA point guard Eric Gordon or former NFL most valuable player (MVP) Lamar Jackson. In Georgia, inmates can give personal identification information, while the Associated Press reported that Trump had "provid[ed] officials as is customary with his physical measurements"—though it still remains unclear how these were provided.

However, Trump's height and weight listed on Thursday are substantially different from booking documents taken in New York City earlier this year. In New York City's booking documents, the former president was listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 240 pounds—suggesting that he gained an inch and lost roughly 20-pounds in just a few short months.

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former President Donald Trump are seen. Daniels appeared to fat shame the former president on Friday after he allegedly lied about his height and weight in a series of booking documents following several arrests this year. Nordin Catic/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty

Trump was released on a $200,000 bond on Thursday and later described his arrest to Newsmax as "a very sad day for our country." He denies any wrongdoing regarding an alleged plot to unlawfully change Georgia's 2020 presidential election results and has accused prosecuting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being overwhelmingly partisan.

Meanwhile, Daniels—whose alleged affair with Trump in 2006 led to him being charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly paying $130,000 for her silence ahead of the 2016 presidential election—called Trump's bluff again on Friday afternoon.

"Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin!" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'm not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them."

During his arraignment in Manhattan in April, the former president pleaded not guilty and has also maintained his innocence in the case.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office for comment.

In addition, others also mocked the former president on social media, including Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway.

"If Trump weighs 215 than I'm 6'2," she wrote on X on Friday afternoon.

It's not the first time Trump has been accused of creative exaggerations about his health.

In 2015, his campaign released a letter from his doctor that said Trump was in such "extraordinary" physical condition despite his documented affinity for a diet that consisted of red meat, fried food and artificial preservatives. It was later revealed by the doctor, Harold Bornstein, that the language used to describe Trump's health was dictated by the former president.

"He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," Bornstein said in a 2018 CNN interview. "I just made it up as I went along. [Trump] dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn't put in there."

The former president also faced allegations of lying about the severity of his illness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he was temporarily transported to Walter Reed Medical Center under careful observation after coming down with the virus in October 2020. Officials later confirmed to The New York Times his illness was much more severe than previously disclosed.

Trump has regularly shamed his political rivals and opponents for their weight. In the mid-2000s during a feud with talk show host Rosie O'Donnell, he regularly denigrated her appearance, saying in a speech in 2007 that it was "politically correct b*******" that people would not call O'Donnell fat.

"This slob, now I'm not allowed to use the word fat," he said at the time. "They say, 'he used the fat word.' I know much worse words. It's funny, I called her a degenerate, I called her the worst things, nobody cared."

Trump has also denigrated fellow 2024 Republican presidential rival Chris Christie on the campaign trail this election cycle, riffing on his weight with audience members during an August 8 speech in Windham, New Hampshire.

"Christie, he's eating right now," Trump said during the event about the former governor of New Jersey and one-time ally. "He can't be bothered."

Meanwhile, the former president is also likely not alone in misleading measurements on his arrest record. According to a report by The Washington Post on Thursday, jail records for Georgia co-defendant Rudy Giuliani initially listed him at 5 feet 9 inches and 180 pounds, only for his measurements to change inexplicably to 5 feet 11 inches and 230 pounds later that afternoon.

According to the Post, an individual who accompanied Giuliani to his booking said they "did not recall anyone asking the former New York mayor for his height or weight, nor do they recall him being asked to step on a scale."