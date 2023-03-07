T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Supports Amy Robach's Daughter Amid Drama

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, continues to follow Amy Robach's eldest daughter, Ava Monroe McIntosh, months after the former GMA3: Everything You Need to Know's relationship with her husband was revealed.

Robach, 50, left her co-anchoring roles on ABC's GMA3 and 20/20 after it was revealed that she'd begun a romantic relationship with her co-host, Holmes, 45.

The two were first pictured on a romantic getaway and then getting cozy in a New York City bar in November 2022. They were taken off the air the following month, and by January they had come to an agreement with ABC News to leave the network.

In December, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after almost 13 years of marriage. The estranged couple are parents to 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, and Holmes is dad to Brianna and Jaiden, from his first wife, Amy Ferson.

Fiebig temporarily made her Instagram private, shortly after news of Holmes and Robach's relationship went public. However, she has not stopped following Robach on the social media platform. Robach and McIntosh continue to follow Fiebig.

While Robach's daughter McIntosh, 20, hasn't publicly commented on the matter—which came to light when her mother was married to actor Andrew Shue—she continues to share snippets of her life on Instagram, where Fiebig still counts herself among her followers.

Musician McIntosh recently announced her debut record, A Place to Come Home To. Her younger sister Annalise McIntosh, 16, also continues to post on Instagram.

The sisters are Robach's daughters from her first marriage, to Tim McIntosh, which lasted from 1996 to 2009. Robach went on to marry Melrose Place star Shue in 2010. They have reportedly separated.

In January, Fiebig spoke out about her split from Holmes for the first time through her divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her [...] daughter," Lehman said. "To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Lehman added: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

While Holmes and Robach have not spoken about their relationship or their splits from their spouses, they have been seen in public displays of affection during getaways to Los Angeles and Mexico.

The pair headed south of the border for a romantic Valentine's Day vacation, where they were seen kissing poolside. Robach was cuddling up to Holmes as they enjoyed a beer, and the pair held hands as they took in the sights.

They were taken off the air at ABC pending an internal investigation after the photos of them together surfaced in 2022. A series of anchors filled in for them until they officially left the network.

An ABC News spokesperson released a statement to the media in late January.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the statement read. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Replacements have since stepped in to host the show, including Rhiannon Ally, DeMarco Morgan and Gio Benitez. ABC News President Kim Godwin promised to announce Holmes and Robach's permanent replacements soon.

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you," Godwin wrote in her memo to the staff in late January.