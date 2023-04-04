Trump Ignores Melania During Family Shoutouts in Post-Arrest Speech

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night gave a shoutout to his kids while on stage at his Mar-a-Lago estate as he addressed his arraignment in Manhattan a few hours prior.

But his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, was absent from the list of family members he "built a great business with," and she didn't appear to be among the crowd of supporters gathered at the Trumps' home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump was arrested and arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday afternoon and is facing 34 felony counts, charged with falsifying business records in hush money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during his 2016 presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The former president pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

Former President Donald Trump, right, on Tuesday night talks with son Eric Trump, left, during the ex-president's gathering at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump addressed his supporters after his arraignment hearing in New York City Tuesday afternoon, praising some family members but excluding former first lady Melania Trump. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Following his court hearing, Trump headed back home to Mar-a-Lago for a planned address to discuss his arraignment. Much of his night was spent painting a grim picture of "a nation in decline" and criticizing the pile of investigations that have plagued the former president since he left the White House.

In addition to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation of the hush money scheme, the former president is also facing a $250 million fraud lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James and two probes by Special Counsel Jack Smith, one over Trump's actions during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Smith is also investigating the classified documents found in Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

Trump's audience included a few hundred prominent supporters and a handful of pro-Trump lawmakers, reported CBS News, along with his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., middle son Eric Trump, and youngest daughter Tiffany Trump. Notably missing, however, was the former president's eldest daughter and her husband, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both of whom served as advisers under the Trump administration. Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, was also missing from the crowd, alongside his mother, Melania Trump.

All his children received their father's support nevertheless, as Trump mentioned building "a great business with my family ... a fantastic business."

"Don here has done a great job, and I have another son here who's done a great job," the former president said. "And Tiffany and Ivanka, and Barron will be great someday ... But I have a great family, they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much."

Melania Trump was also absent when Trump arrived in New York City on Monday a day before his arraignment hearing, and she wasn't pictured alongside her husband at the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

The former first lady, who married Trump in January 2005, has also been silent on social media since her husband's indictment was announced last week. According to an article from the New York Post, however, Melania Trump was described as "supportive" of her husband and reportedly accompanied him to dinner on Thursday following news of the indictment.

Trump biographer Tim O'Brien previously alleged that the $130,000 payment to Daniels was authorized by the former president out of concern for his marriage to Melania Trump.

Ivanka Trump did show support for her father last week on her Instagram account despite being absent from Trump's speech Tuesday night. Donald Jr. and Eric Trump have been more vocal about their father's indictment, including echoing their father's rage on Tuesday over New York County Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan's daughter's work history with Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

