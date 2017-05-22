A number of fatalities have been reported following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK.

A bomb-like explosion took place in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, prompting panic as fans attempted to evacuate the area.

8:03pm: Manchester Police are treating the blast at Grande's concert as a possible terrorist incident.

8:00pm: Police in Manchester have announced they will be providing a phone line for concerned people trying to locate their loved ones following the blast.

We are working to provide a number for anyone concerned about loved ones to contact which will be released as soon as possible — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

7:48pm: Local hotels have opened their doors to teenage fans left stranded by the blast, which resulted in the nearby Manchester Victoria Station being closed and trains diverted from the area.

7:30pm: Concertgoers described the moment the explosion took place, at around 10pm local time, speaking of scenes of panic as fans of Grande attempted to flee the area.

“We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," Catherine Macfarlane, who attended the concert, told Reuters.

Another Grande fan, Oliver Jones, 17, told British wire service the Press Association: "I was in the toilet and heard a loud bang just after the concert had finished and people had started to leave. The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."

He added: “I saw people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way. Security was running out as well as the fans and concertgoers."

"In so much shock and panic. You see this on the news all the time and never expect it to happen to you. I just had to run and make sure me and my sister were safe," he said.

Police said in a statement that there were “a number of confirmed fatalities” along with other people who had been injured, and avoided people to stay away from the area while the emergency services worked.

A spokesperson for Grande has confirmed the singer is “okay” following the incident.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Manchester Victoria Station, which backs onto the concert venue, was evacuated by police following the explosion and trains are not running into or out of the station.

"Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Manchester Arena. As Manchester Victoria is located near the arena, the station has been evacuated and all lines closed,” National Rail said in an online statement.

"Trains are currently unable to run to / from Manchester Victoria. Some trains will be cancelled throughout or start / terminate at alternative stations. Disruption is expected to continue until end of the day."