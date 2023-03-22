Attorney Shares Update on Trump's Mental State About Possible Indictment

Donald Trump is not scared but sad about being in the center of multiple criminal investigations, attorney Alina Habba said on Tuesday.

Trump on Saturday announced on Truth Social that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into the former president allegedly paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to not publicly disclose their affair.

Trump was not arrested Tuesday, while protests he encouraged were mostly minimal and included supporters and detractors. Trump has denied the payment and the affair.

Earlier on, Alina Habba — representing Trump in the AG’s financial fraud suit against him, the Trump Org, and Ivanka, Don Jr, Eric etc — said Trump is not scared about the Manhattan DA’s potential criminal case but “sad.” pic.twitter.com/BXjwR5zw09 — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) March 21, 2023

"Former President Trump and possibly future President Trump has been unfairly treated," Habba told reporters Tuesday, according to video tweeted by New York Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman. "This is a politicization of our justice system. I think it's a frightening time for our country, frankly.

"If Michael Cohen is a key witness as we're hearing; if they're getting debunked testimony from other people, this is speaking for itself. I hope that everybody's eyes are open. It would be a very, very grave mistake for them to indict President Trump."

When asked about Trump's mental state and if he's scared, Habba said: "No. He's not scared. No. He's sad."

Habba, who does not represent Trump in the hush money case, was hired by Trump in September 2021 while working at a law firm in New Jersey. She replaced lawyers including longtime Trump attorneys Marc Kasowitz and Charles Harder and shortly thereafter filed a $100 million lawsuit on behalf of Trump against the New York Times and his niece, Mary Trump, following the paper's publishing of his tax returns in 2018.

On January 31, Habba was replaced as attorney by criminal lawyer Joe Tacopina to defend Trump in the Daniels case and former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll's battery and defamation lawsuit.

Habba now represents Trump and three of his adult children in defense of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud lawsuit, which alleges that the Trump organization inflated or undervalued the worth of a number of assets to obtain benefits such as better bank loans and reduced tax bills.

"I think this is another day for the former president, and I think that's the important thing to take away from this," Habba added Tuesday outside a Manhattan courthouse. "This has been happening since he walked down the escalator in 2015 and 2016 when he was running and won.

"It is the way his life has turned, unfortunately. He's given up a lot for this country; he had a great life before, I'll tell you that, and he's willing to continue to sacrifice and I think that speaks volumes to his character and how much he loves this country."

The Daniels case has been considered by multiple legal experts who communicated with Newsweek to be arguably the weakest case against Trump. Other ongoing investigations include the Carroll case, whether he attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, the alleged mishandling of classified documents, and his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

GOP-led committees in the House, including the Judiciary Committee helmed by Jim Jordan, are seeking testimony and other information from Bragg regarding the Daniels case.

"The wheels turn more slowly in this arena than in the court of public opinion or congressional hearings but move forward under very stylized rules of evidence, procedure and legalities that can neutralize the political bluster and theater," Lisa Parshall, a political science professor at Daemen University and a fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany, told Newsweek via email.

"What we are seeing from the former president and supporters is thrashing against the legal reckoning that's been churning its way through the judicial process to attack the legal process itself."

Newsweek reached out to Habba and Tacopina by email for comment.