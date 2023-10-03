Beyoncé's Subtle Show of Support for Ukraine Throughout Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé showed subtle support for Ukraine throughout her recently concluded Renaissance World Tour by stepping out onstage in apparel from country's designers.

The Grammy-winning musician has spent the past several months on the hugely popular tour, which saw her perform for two months across Europe from May, before arriving in the U.S. over the summer. The tour concluded in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night.

And while there were countless moments throughout the tour that became viral talking points on social media, one of her more under-the-radar gestures was the sartorial choices she made that served as a nod to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been fighting a grueling war, now in its 20th month, against Russia, after Vladimir Putin's troops invaded the neighboring nation. Support for Ukraine amid the battle has become politically divisive, particularly with regards to nations sending funds.

As Beyoncé hit the stage across dozens of cities, the star showed her support by incorporating designs by Ukrainians into her extensive and eye-catching wardrobe.

According to news resource The New Voice of the Ukraine, Beyoncé wore Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginsky's hats a total of 56 times onstage during the tour.

The "Break My Soul" hitmaker also stepped out in theatrical designs from Ukrainian Ivan Frolov. He also dressed Beyoncé for her headline-making show in Dubai back in January.

"I'm very happy that we continue to create everything in Ukraine," Frolov told Women's Wear Daily in February of designing for Beyoncé. "It's important for the economy of our country that we save jobs for people [there]. We have still have problems but we continue."

Kyiv-based Frolov's eponymous brand has also been worn by other celebrities like Gwen Stefani and Dua Lipa, while Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska donning his designs helped make him a household name at home.

United24, which is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's fundraising platform, was behind Frolov's London Fashion Week show last month.

For Frolov, he sees his designs as not just about style, but also about making a statement—something Beyoncé likely intended to do with her choices.

"For me, fashion is not only about the clothes—it's like a very powerful media platform that can sometimes spread messages better than any other industry," Frolov told U.K. newspaper The Independent in September.

Using her ensembles to make other statements elsewhere on her tour, Beyoncé wore outfits exclusively from Black designers to mark Juneteenth National Independence Day, which is observed on June 19.

During parts of her tour, Beyoncé also utilized local designers for different stops. She wore apparel by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen in Amsterdam, according to Harper's Bazaar. Van Herpen's dress apparently took 12 people and 700 hours to make.

As Beyoncé's tour came to an end, it was announced that a concert film would be released in AMC theaters. It will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the arena tour, which was unveiled in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will open in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Friday, December 1. Premiere dates for cities around the world will be announced soon.

The global release of the concert movie will no doubt help boost Beyoncé's personal fortune after the tour saw her personal net worth surge to $540 million in a year.

Forbes has updated its estimates of her personal fortune by $90 million from 2022's $450 million. This includes tour revenue, which, according to various reports, was projected to surpass $2 billion.

The release of the concert film will wrap a banner year for Beyoncé. The musician scooped four Grammy Awards at February's ceremony: Best R&B Song ("Cuff It"), Best Dance/Electronic Recording ("Break My Soul"), Best Dance/Electronic Album (Renaissance) and Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Plastic Off the Sofa").

She won the most awards at this year's ceremony, tied with the worship music collective Maverick City Music. Beyoncé's haul saw her walk away with a career total of 32 Grammy trophies, passing Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's previous record.

Beyoncé had broken records before even arriving at the ceremony. She was not only the top nominee for the year, with nine nods, she also increased her career nomination total to 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations received by any artist.