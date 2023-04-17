Brittany Mahomes Tells Trolls to 'Shut Up' Over Jackson Mahomes Backlash

Brittany Matthews Mahomes has spoken out in defense of her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, as he faces continued backlash on social media.

The 22-year-old social-media influencer, who has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok alone, only recently returned to sharing posts online, following a break after he was accused of sexual assault. He denies the allegations leveled against him.

As the brother of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson had also been vilified on social media after getting involved in the team's celebrations. Many accused him of trying to muscle in on his sibling's spotlight.

Brittany Matthews Mahomes is pictured left on March 30, 2019 in New York City. Her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, is pictured right on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Matthews Mahomes has spoken out in defense of her brother-in-law amid the recent backlash he has faced on social media. James Devaney/Getty Images;/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Matthews Mahomes, who is married to Patrick Mahomes, came to the defense of her brother-in-law during a Q&A session on her Instagram stories.

After touching on a variety of subjects—including parenthood, anxiety, charity, dogs, cars, and money—she was asked by one follower: "How do you feel about the comments about your [brother-in-law]?"

"They are ignorant," Matthews Mahomes replied. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s*** about him. So it's best to just shut up."

Matthews Mahomes and her sportsman husband tied the knot on March 12, 2022 after a decade of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. Their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born on November 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, Jackson Mahomes has maintained a relative low profile on social media in recent weeks, following the sexual-assault allegations.

The alleged incident between the influencer and 40-year-old Aspen Vaughn is said to have taken place at Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, 12 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.

Vaughn said Jackson Mahomes forcibly kissed her on a couple of occasions and added she has footage of the alleged incidents, which she said took place on February 25.

The complainant spoke out about the alleged incidents to the Kansas City Star, telling the newspaper: "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying, 'What are you doing?'

"Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive," Vaughn added.

She said that she told Jackson Mahomes: "It's disgusting. Like you're a child and he was trying to say, 'We should be a power couple,' and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

A 19-year-old male waiter has also said that Jackson Mahomes "shoved" him while at the venue, it was reported. Newsweek reached out to the Overland Park Police Department in Kansas by email for comment. At the time of the incident, local police told the Star: "The department is still investigating."

Newsweek contacted Brandan Davies, the lawyer representing Jackson Mahomes, for further comment about the allegations. Davies said in a statement that the interactions need to be taken in "the proper context," and that Jackson Mahomes fully denies the allegations against him.

Davies added: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson.

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.

"We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

