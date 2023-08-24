Princess Lilibet is the Prince and Princess of Wales' only royal niece, but amid the ongoing rift between King Charles' two sons, the couple have yet to officially be photographed with her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine's day 2021 and revealed her gender during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey a month later, coming at a time when relations with Harry's family were at an all-time low.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California on June 4, 2021, and was named in honor of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandmother, Princess Diana.

In September 2022, Lilibet officially became a princess with the style of Her Royal Highness, when her grandfather, King Charles III acceded to the throne. She is currently seventh in line to the throne.

Though Kate has yet to be seen in public with Lilibet, the princess has become one of the only members of the royal family to speak about her publicly. A video clip of Kate being asked about her niece has recently gone viral on TikTok.

Newsweek looks at everything Kate Middleton has said about Princess Lilibet, so far.

Pregnancy Announcement

Though Kate didn't make any personal comment when Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child, the princess was included in a statement given by Buckingham Palace, headed by Queen Elizabeth.

In response to a statement issued by a spokesperson for the California-based couple saying "we can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," Buckingham Palace said that the royals were "delighted."

"Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted," they said: "And wish them well."

Birth of a Princess

When Harry and Meghan announced the birth of Lilibet in 2021, it came at a time where the controversy surrounding their interview with Oprah Winfrey was still raging.

During the interview, the couple shared a number of bombshell revelations about their time as working royals, including allegations against family members.

Among them were the claim that Prince Charles (now King Charles III) had financially cut his son and daughter-in-law off, and that an unnamed family member had made racially insensitive comments about the skin colour of their future children prior to the birth of their son, Prince Archie, in 2019.

Prince William broke his usual silence in the face of media questioning in the days after the interview was released, responding to a journalists question of "is the royal family a racist family?" with: "We are very much not a racist family."

Family tensions were put aside on June 6, however, with both William and Kate sending a personal message of congratulations to social media after the official news of the birth of their new niece was released.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," they wrote on their official social media channels. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.



Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

'I Can't Wait to Meet Her'

One week after Lilibet's birth, Kate became the first member of the royal family to speak at length about its newest addition.

The royal was asked about her niece during a public engagement with First Lady Jill Biden in Cornwall, England, ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, kathrynmiddleton1, on August 21, footage of a journalist asking Kate if she had "any wishes for your new niece, Lilibet" has been viewed over 400,000 times so far.

"Oh, I wish her all the very best," the princess said. "I can't wait to meet her because we haven't yet, met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon."

Another journalist then asked the follow up question of: "Have you FaceTimed her yet?"

To which Kate responded: "No, I haven't. No."

The new viral video has received in excess of 15,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised Kate, with others noting the awkward nature of the question, given tensions within the royal family at the time.

First Birthday Wishes

In June 2022, Lilibet visited Britain for the first time with her brother Archie and parents, Harry and Meghan, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The trip coincided with Lilibet's first birthday, and a small party was reportedly held in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage for close friends and family.

William and Kate were reported not to have attended, as on the day of the princess' birthday, they were undertaking a series of jubilee engagements in Wales. They did however post a birthday message to their social media accounts reading: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈"

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

The couple's social media accounts didn't post to mark the princess' second birthday, appearing to follow a new royal procedure enacted by Queen Elizabeth in 2022, that only working royals received official birthday messages.

