It's been one hell of a month for Republican Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after her visit to a theater in Denver prompted a backlash due to her unruly and bizarre behavior. She was escorted out of the venue for vaping, which is illegal in indoor public spaces in Colorado, before allegedly flipping the bird to staff members who showed her out. The incident went viral, causing the Democratic challenger for her seat to describe the episode as "another notch in the belt of embarrassment." Theater-gate quickly became a tool to call out hypocrisy, particularly among LGBTQ voters, as Boebert's rumored beau and now ex-acquaintance is the Democrat-voting owner of a drag-friendly bar in Colorado, standing in contrast to her frequent derision of LGBTQ issues.

Her theater antics have visibly chastened her, but the egregious attacks on LGBTQ causes pouring out of the GOP will no doubt continue. Former President Donald Trump is the Republican Party's leading contender in the 2024 presidential race. His administration posed a grave threat to LGBTQ rights, especially when he imposed a ban on trans personnel serving in the armed forces. Amid his current bid for re-election, Trump has objected to gender-affirming health care for trans people, and if re-elected, vowed to halt federal agencies from promoting "the concept of sex and gender transition at any age."

The conservative gadflies attempting to outdo a messianic Trump are adopting similar bellicose language on the debate stage. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has form on this since he introduced laws that discourage schools across the Sunshine State from discussing and teaching gender and sexual orientation. Meanwhile, political novice and outlier, Vivek Ramaswamy, tries to keep up by criticizing the "cult-like" LGBTQ community for destabilizing the "modern order."

Republican disdain for the queer community doesn't end there. Back in May, a state official in Mississippi tweeted that trans people should be killed by "firing squad." Meanwhile Log Cabin Republicans, a queer-friendly faction within the margins of the GOP, are banned from the Texas Republican Party's convention, a decision still set in stone after 22 years. Amid this onslaught, red state figures continue to ban books featuring queer content and perpetuate the falsehood that trans rights are grooming children.

On the contrary, President Joe Biden has consistently advocated for equality, but is guilty of not always shielding the queer community from the Republican drubbing. He is keen to embrace autocrats of the Middle East, made plain recently when tossing his rainbow-colored credentials aside before warmly shaking the hand of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit. It was an image that struck a nerve with LGBTQ supporters, especially when queer relationships in the oil-rich nation are punishable by life imprisonment, or sometimes death.

Same-sex marriage supporter Vin Testa, of Washington, D.C., waves a LGBTQ pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building on June 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

However, Biden has achieved totemic accomplishments that could advance his political capital with disgruntled LGBTQ voters. He quickly reversed Trump's transgender ban on the military in 2021, and pushed for Congress to codify same-sex marriage rights last year as attacks from a right-wing Supreme Court loomed large. His party is also credited for standing in lockstep with the queer community at state level, chastising the banning of books and drag shows whether in Florida or Kentucky.

Dwayne J. Bensing, president of the Stonewall Political Action Committee in Biden's home state of Delaware, said: "If an anti-LGBTQ+ candidate was elected president, it seems clear that many of the hard-won battles fought for equality will face a backsliding; from conservative appointments to the federal judiciary to the failure of civil rights agencies to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ people."

Democrats are ultimately considered allies to the cause, but Bensing emphasised that "elected officials must stand firm against anti-LGBTQ+ narratives that attempt to demonize and isolate our queer community." Inspiration can be taken from Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, a fervent supporter of LGBTQ equality who has gone toe-to-toe with DeSantis on the issue, and went as far to declare his state a safe haven for LGBTQ Americans. Newsom is considered a future contender to the presidency. His unshakeable defence of "woke" issues could prove fruitful with progressive voters in years to come.

The choice for president of the United States next year looks stark. The election will not only act as a plebiscite on democracy and morality in public office, but also on LGBTQ rights across the country. To defeat the MAGA mob, it's vital that LGBTQ voters rally behind Biden to continue on a path of justice and equality. Polls predict the election result to be a toss-up as concerns over Biden's age reach fever pitch. But as the country gears up for an almighty duel next year, LGBTQ Americans are left playing a terrifying waiting game.

Liam Barrett is a freelance politics and culture writer based in London. His Twitter/X is @LiamMBarrett.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.