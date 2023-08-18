Ostentatious, Audacious New Cars Debut During Monterey Car Week

Monterey Car Week is home to numerous new vehicle reveals this week, happening at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering; Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and private homes specially rented to showcase brand identities to guests of those events.

From high-performance electric sports cars that cost well over $1 million to new takes on more attainable electric vehicle (EV) technology, the week of events has something for everyone to see.

Scroll down to feast your eyes on the latest creations.

2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur

Pulling from the company's in-house customization arm, Manufaktur, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Big Sur was created solely for the U.S. market. It's finished in Orange Flame Metallic paint and has contrasting design elements like the AMG Exterior Chrome Package, black brake calipers, a black soft top, and black 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels.

The car's interior is wrapped in hand-stitched Manufaktur Mystic Red and Black Nappa leather with orange contrast stitching. Deep-pile floor mats, trim that's the same color as the exterior and high-gloss chrome complete the interior look.

Automobili Pininfarina B95

This new Pininfarina model is the first all-electric hyper Barchetta. The companys says that it is a "coachbuilt celebration of timeliness Pura design and technical mastery". It was fully conceived, designed and developed in Italy by Automobili Pininfarina.

It features the world's first adjustable twin aero screens.

Deliveries of the car will begin in 2025. Only 10 examples will be crafted. Pricing starts at $4.7 million.

Infiniti QX Monograph

This vehicle won't go on sale, but the evolved version of it will. The QX Monograph is a clear vision of the design language of Infiniti's future. Brand enthusiasts can expect to see this language manifest itself in the form of a new QX80 SUV first.

Infiniti is featuring the concept car with a fresh paint color – Akane – which is inspired by the sunset. Continuing that theme, the SUV has red-tinted window glass and a gloss black roof. It features new front and rear lighting signatures, a fresh take on the Infiniti emblem and a bamboo-inspired grille mesh.

2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S

Acura's first all-electric SUV made its official debut this week. The 2024 Acura ZDX will only be made in A-Spec trim levels, but in two grades: ZDX and ZDX Type S. The ZDX Type S will be the most powerful Acura SUV ever created, the company says, with around 500 horsepower.

It carries forward familiar Acura design language while fully utilizing the interior space that General Motors' Ultium battery platform affords. Acura plans to produce the SUV as a one-off with GM.

The new SUV features Google built in, 22 inches of digital screen real estate, wireless Apple CarPlay, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a host of driver assist and safety technologies.

The new ZDX is expected to start around $70,000. Buyers will only be able to reserve a ZDX either online or at their local dealership. The first deliveries of the SUV will happen early next year.

Lamborghini Lanzador Concept

Like many other debuts this week, Lamborghini's Lanzador concept car previews an upcoming electric model. Read more about the car here.

Zenvo Aurora Agil and Aurora Tur

The Danish automaker launched two models simultaneously this week, Aurora Agil and Aurora Tur. Both were designed in-house by Chief Designer Christian Brandt, marking the first time the Denmark has had a hand in the hypercar market.

Agil gets its power from a 6.6-liter quad-turbocharged V12 engine that delivers 1,850 horsepower. It can move from zero to 62 miles per hour (mph) in as little as 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 280 miles per hour (mph).

Tur features the same setup, but with the addition of two electric motors on the front wheels, adding 200 additional horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive to the equation.

The company is limiting production to just 50 examples of each. Production is slated to begin in 2026 at he company's headquarters in Præstø, Denmark.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Golden Era

This car is the result of a combination of vision from a Bugatti collector with a penchant for history and the company's engineering and design teams. The collector wanted to pay homage to the history of the brand and creation of the company's heralded W16 engine.

It features 26 hand-drawn sketches of Bugatti milestone vehicles from the Type 41 Royale to the Type 57 SC Atlantic, EB110, Veyron and Chiron on the interior and exterior of the model.

The car wears a custom Doré gold paint job.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD

The new, street-legal performance race car is a take on the Mustang GT3 that is destined to race in Le Mans next year. Its power comes from a 5.2-liter V8 engine that's expected to produce 800 horsepower.

The model blurs the line between Hot Wheels looks and on-track performance with its front splitter, vented hood and fenders and C-pillar mounted hydraulically controlled active rear wing.

Ford says that the car previews the upcoming Mustang Dark Horse R.

The Dearborn, Michigan, based new $300,000 racing machine will be built by the same company behind the Ford GT, Multimatic.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Carmel Edition

This pricey, unique Range Rover Sport is a top-of-the-line model that gives Land Rover buyers more of everything they love about the Range Rover Sport. Read more about it here.

Automobili Pininfarina PURA Vision

This design concept previews a future Pininfarina model. The dramatically shaped fully-electric concept car was conceived and worked in the same facility where the company's crafts the Battista hyper GT.

Its design in marked by proportion as well as conversation-starting elements like narrow windows and tri-opening pillarless doors.

Maserati MCXtrema

The latest Maserati track car debuted at Monterey Car Week. The new MCXtrema features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering 730 horsepower. The vehicle is meant to celebrate the company's past and point towards the future.

Maserati says the design is basically three lines converging at the front and rear of the vehicle. The nose maintains the company's look but increases aerodynamic performance with the addition of a splitter. A large air scoop brings oxygen to the engine in the rear.

It comes with window nets and a six-point harness, as well as a fire extinguisher. It also has an adjustable pedal box and steering column to fit drivers of all shapes and sizes.

2023 Kia EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition

2023 Kia EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition

Kia is set to make only 1,000 examples of this electric crossover, which is designed to celebrate the model's win as the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year in January.

The automaker, a division of Hyundai Motor Group, has fitted the EV6 variant with an exclusive Deep Forest Green over Desert Beige color scheme and a commemorative medallion next to the gear shifter.

The new model gets the EV6 Wind's standard with a 77.4 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and two-motor drivetrain. It also has blacked out exterior elements and sunroof that come from the company's GT-Line trim level.

Pricing for the EV 6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition will be announced later this year.