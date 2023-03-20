Rosie O'Donnell Shuts Down Claim Madonna Is 'Troubled'

Rosie O'Donnell has rejected a claim on social media that her longtime friend Madonna is "troubled."

Comedian O'Donnell, 60, has been decades-long friends with pop star Madonna, 64, ever since they starred together in the 1992 movie A League of Their Own.

Over the years, Madonna has faced public criticism from a number of social-media users and celebrities alike, with accusations of plastic surgery and other swipes at her appearance. Madonna has also faced ageist remarks about her racy image. Some of her previous projects continue to be criticized by conservative commentators.

Last week, O'Donnell shared two videos on TikTok in which she spoke candidly about partying with Madonna at the singer's former mansion in Miami.

The TV personality admitted that the gatherings weren't particularly wild. Spending time with Madonna in the sun-kissed Floridian city inspired her to purchase a property of her own there. O'Donnell now resides in California, however.

While O'Donnell spoke fondly of the time she spent with her superstar friend, a number of her TikTok followers asked whether they remain close.

When one questioned O'Donnell over whether she remained in contact with Madonna, the former co-host of The View responded, "of course."

"What happened to your relationship with Madonna?" another asked, prompting O'Donnell to write back: "Nothing—still going strong."

"Are you still friends with her? She seems troubled these days," read another comment, to which O'Donnell replied: "She's great—trust me."

"Love your stories about Madonna," said one of O'Donnell's followers. "The hate against her is overwhelming at times."

"Yes but she's a rebel, an artist, an outlaw and she always delivers," O'Donnell said in response, calling Madonna a "one-a-generation star."

In one of her videos, O'Donnell said that Madonna's social gatherings "were great parties, the ones in Miami at a beautiful house on Biscayne Bay. I almost bought that house, and then she changed her mind and didn't want to sell it. But beautiful house—beautiful. She used to let me stay in it all the time."

"I had my own house in Miami for many years really because of Madonna," O'Donnell added. "I never was a person who vacationed in Florida until after A League of Their Own.

"I went and stayed with [Madonna] and I thought, 'This is how the rich people live.' ... And now my house is decorated almost exactly like how [Madonna's] houses were decorated when I first met her—white furniture and nice wood."

In a 2018 interview with The Cut, mother-of-six Madonna spoke about the ageism she has faced. The musician said: "It's an outdated, patriarchal idea that a woman has to stop being fun, curious, adventurous, beautiful or sexy past the age of 40. It's ridiculous.

"Why should only men be allowed to be adventurous, sexual, curious, and get to have all the fun until the day they leave this Earth?" Madonna added. "Why should that only be the domain of men? How do we fight this?

"By standing up to men and by standing up to social mores or standards that say we cannot. The more women that do it, it will just be a matter of time."