Pentagon Says Balloon Violates U.S. Airspace

The Pentagon said the surveillance balloon violates U.S. airspace and international law, calling it "unacceptable."

"We've conveyed this directly to the [People's Republic of China] on multiple levels," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Patrick Ryder told reporters Friday.

He said the U.S. is aware of China's statement claiming it's a weather balloon and maintains that the Pentagon "knows it's a surveillance balloon."

"We currently assess that balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time, and we'll continue to monitor," he said.

Ryder would not provide further details about the balloon, but said it is assessed to be at about 60,000 feet above the ground and moving eastward.

"In terms of the size, I'm not able to get into the specifics other than to say that it is big enough that, again, in reviewing our approach, we do recognize that any potential debris field would be significant and potentially cause civilian injuries or deaths, or significant property damage," he said.

He said the Defense Department will continue to monitor the balloon and review its options. Ryder added that "nothing has changed" in regard to the open line of communication with China.

"I think we've been very clear that we're always open to maintaining an open line of communication with the PRC (People's Republic of China). And in that regard, nothing has changed. Nothing," Ryder said to reporters.

The Pentagon announced Thursday that it tracked the "intelligence-gathering balloon" launched by China. Ryder said the Pentagon expects balloon will be over the U.S. "for a few days."

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Ryder said during a briefing Thursday. "The U.S. government, to include NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely."