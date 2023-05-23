Fact Check: Did Disney Offer Cruises to Jeffrey Epstein's Island?

Celebrities including Kathy Griffin, Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea Handler have spoken out in recent months to deny claims that they spent time on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James.

Following Epstein's death by apparent suicide in jail in 2019, lists have been shared on social media purporting to show the high-profile people who had visited the island, which is east of Puerto Rico in the United States Virgin Islands. Epstein purchased the island in 1998 and owned it until his death.

Additionally, there are allegations that a host of stars flew on Epstein's private jet, which was used to transport guests to the island and derisively called the "Lolita Express" following allegations that it was used to fly underage girls to some of his properties.

Several celebrities' names have been baselessly added to the mix of Epstein's guests by a faction of social media users who have targeted public figures as part of an apparent campaign to link them to the disgraced financier's crimes.

A Daily Mail article published in February claimed that soon-to-be-unsealed court documents from Epstein's case are "expected to include information pertaining to at least one 'public figure.'"

According to the outlet, court documents refer to "alleged perpetrators" or individuals accused of "serious wrongdoing." The people are not named in the filing.

The report added fuel to conspiracy theories about a number of celebrities accused of flying to Epstein's island aboard his jet. Then-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is now a New York Jet, suggested in February that there was an Epstein "client list."

There is no evidence that those who visited Epstein's island or flew on his private jet were engaged in any illegal activity.

The Claim

In addition to certain celebrities, Disney Cruise Line was recently hit with allegations that it offers an itinerary that includes visits to Epstein's island.

Musician and conservative commentator Dom Lucre, who is also known as Dominick Andrew McGee, made the claim in a Twitter post shared on May 18.

"Did you know that Disney [...] Was Sending Kids To Epstein's Island For Snorkeling Trips?" Lucre wrote. "The Disney cruise ship stopped at Little Saint James Island for day trips for years despite Epstein's history of pedophilia."

Attached to the post, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times, is a screenshot of an itinerary that describes a "snorkel stop [at] Little St. James Island—where curious fish dark back and forth in the clear blue water, and colorful coral formations nestle next to amazing underwater formations."

"See for yourself," Lucre added in a follow-up tweet as he shared a link to a website called "Magical Kingdoms," which describes the 3.5-hour excursion.

The outing is listed as recommended for visitors aged 8 and above, with children's prices set at $60 apiece. The adult price, for visitors age 10 and over, is listed as $75.

"Captain Nautica's Snorkeling Expedition," as it is titled, is also listed as including a stop at nearby Turtle Cove, Buck Island.

The itinerary is one of several listed on the website, though the only one that names Little St. James among its island stops.

The Facts

There are no credible sources saying that Disney Cruise Line's vessels make stops, or have ever stopped, at Little St. James.

In April 2022, the Associated Press reported that Disney denied claims its cruises made stops at Epstein's private island, or had any affiliation with it.

"The island, as well as another location, were included in the description of a third-party tour so that participants could identify the areas where snorkeling would be available," a statement from Disney read. "The tour had no connection to the island itself and Disney has never had plans involving the island."

NPR reported this month that Little St. James and the neighboring Great St. James—also previously owned by Epstein—were purchased by financier Stephen Deckoff for $60 million through his SD Investments firm. According to the outlet, plans are afoot to turn the islands into a resort destination.

The erroneous claims regarding Disney and Epstein were part of a number of false claims attempting to link both parties and incorrectly paint the entertainment conglomerate as sympathetic to pedophiles and predatory to young children.

When the false allegations arose last year, Disney had made headlines for criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education bill. The bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" law, says that "a school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

It also says that parents "may bring an action against a school district to obtain a declaratory judgment that a school district procedure or practice violates this paragraph and seek injunctive relief. A court may award damages and shall award reasonable attorney fees and court costs to a parent who receives declaratory or injunctive relief."

After DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bill into law in March 2022, Disney said in a statement: "Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

Disney, which continues to be at loggerheads with DeSantis, has since faced criticism from a faction of conservatives angered by the company's stance.

While Disney's parent company is headquartered in Burbank, California, its massive theme park in Florida employs roughly 80,000 people in the state's central region.

The Ruling

False. Disney has said that the excursion in question, which was listed by a third-party tour operator, did not include a stop at Little St. James, nor was the company affiliated with the island.

There are no credible sources that dispute Disney's assertion, and no evidence that its cruise ships have ever made stops at Little St. James.

The allegations arose as part of a smear campaign against Disney in which detractors attempted to link Epstein to the company after it opposed DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education bill, which was signed into law in 2022.

Of late, such stories about celebrities have gone viral amid a faction of conspiracy theorists who have shared other erroneous claims about public figures. Another persistent rumor quotes Mel Gibson accusing Hollywood elites of torturing and murdering children, before drinking their blood in satanic rituals. Gibson's spokesperson told Newsweek in March that this was "completely false."

Newsweek has reached out to Disney representatives via email for comment.

