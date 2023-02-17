Chelsea Handler Denies Epstein Island Visit Again Amid 'Client List' Claims

Chelsea Handler has once again denied accusations that she had ever flown to Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, amid claims that a "client list" associated with the convicted sex offender is set to be released.

A February report by the Daily Mail has claimed that a batch of soon-to-be-unsealed court documents from Epstein's case, "expected to include information pertaining to at least one 'public figure,'" will be published soon.

According to the outlet, court documents refer to "alleged perpetrators" or individuals accused of "serious wrongdoing." These individuals are not named in the filing.

The report has added fuel to conspiracy theories about a number of celebrities claimed to have flown to Epstein's private island aboard his jet. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently suggested there was an Epstein "client list."

Epstein's private jet, which transported guests to the island, was derisively called the "Lolita Express" by certain media outlets following allegations that it was used to fly underage girls to some of his properties.

With intensifying speculation, Handler shot down suggestions that she had visited Epstein's island, telling Rolling Stone in a new interview: "I've never been on his plane, or a flight, or anything like that, so everyone can just shut up about that already."

Following Epstein's death by apparent suicide in jail in 2019, lists have been shared on social media purporting to show the high-profile people who had visited the island, which is located east of Puerto Rico in the British Virgin Islands.

In recent years, Handler's name has been erroneously added to the mix of Epstein's guests by a faction of social media users who have falsely targeted a number of celebrities as part of an apparent campaign to link them to Epstein's crimes.

Handler was included in a list of 124 purported island visitors—many of them celebrities—that was shared on social media back in 2020, the Daily Beast reported. Among the other names listed on the purported flight log were Beyoncé, Eminem, Chrissy Teigen, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and former President Barack Obama.

However, a cross-reference of the screenshot list shared on social media with the actual flight logs released in the court record showed that 36 celebrities were named who had never set foot on the aircraft, including all of the above.

Kathy Griffin recently spoke out against baseless allegations that she was also one of the celebrity passengers on Epstein's private jet.

Despite this, the conspiracy theory has continued to circulate. Part of the issue is that some names, such as lawyer Alan Dershowitz and former President Bill Clinton do show up on real flight logs.

During her stint as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2022, comedian Handler spoke out against allegations linking her to Epstein, saying: "I would like to clear up a rumor that was going around a while back that I was on one of the flight logs to Epstein island. I was not."

I need to clarify something about those flight logs and Woody Allen. pic.twitter.com/p9Zo1bD04W — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2022

"So I am stating it here for the final time, I have never been to Epstein island," the TV personality continued. "But I did one time accidentally find myself at a dinner with Jeffrey Epstein, Woody Allen and Soon-Yi [Previn]."

In her new interview with Rolling Stone, Handler went into detail about dining at Epstein's New York City mansion "before I knew any of the bad stuff about" the disgraced financier, "though apparently he had been caught earlier."

Recounting that she went with Katie Couric, Handler said that she saw Prince Andrew and TV journalist Charlie Rose among the guests on what she dubbed "a pretty ridiculous night."

"All I remember is thinking to myself, 'I can't be here!' Forget about Jeffrey Epstein—I didn't even know who he was—was thinking I couldn't be there because of Woody Allen. I can't control my outbursts. This was pre-therapy, so who knew what was going to come out of my mouth. Even I didn't."

Handler then said that "after a while, [Allen is] eating his cobbler, and as he's chewing on it, I lean into him and Soon-Yi and say, 'So... how did you two meet?' And then he spit out his cobbler and was laughing. She didn't really understand what I said. And then Katie Couric was like, 'OK Chelsea, time to go!' And that was my only experience at Jeffrey Epstein's house!"

Filmmaker Allen, 87, became the focus of an avalanche of salacious headlines, after it was revealed that he had an affair with then-partner Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Previn, 52. News of that relationship broke in 1992, when Previn was 21 years old.

As with a number of high-profile figures, Allen was friendly with Epstein over the years. The Daily Beast published an article in 2021 detailing their friendship, though there have been no claims that Allen visited Epstein's island.

Epstein's personal pilot gave testimony during the New York City trial of Epstein's former partner Ghislaine Maxwell. In June 2022, Maxwell received a 20-year jail sentence for trafficking girls for Epstein to abuse.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. testified that he never saw evidence of sexual activity on planes as he flew Epstein and his high-profile passengers aboard the two jets he piloted for roughly 1,000 trips between 1991 and 2019.

He told the court that he recalled Prince Andrew being a passenger on the jet as well as actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker. He also remembered violinist Itzhak Perlman and named tech mogul Bill Gates, as well as politician and former astronaut John Glenn.

Former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell was also named by Visoski as being a passenger on the "Lolita Express."

There is no suggestion that those who flew on the jet were involved in any illegal activity.

Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was abused by Prince Andrew and claimed that Maxwell flew her around the world when she was 17 and 18 for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals and heads of state. Prince Andrew has denied all of the claims made against him.

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, recently sought to distance the former president from statements that he had flown on Epstein's jet.

While making an appearance on Lindell-TV, Stone said Trump only visited Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, residence once as the real estate mogul was "uncomfortable with the mix of younger women and the limited number of men."

He dismissed any other assertions about their relationship as a "smear."

"But now I see these smears being recycled all over the internet," Stone said. "And I hate to say this, but they are courtesy of supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis."

Although Stone tried to downplay the ties between the two, they for years ran in similar social circles. Newsweek previously reported that records show Trump boarded Epstein's plane seven times, though no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented.