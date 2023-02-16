Kathy Griffin Slams Aaron Rodgers Over Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theory

Kathy Griffin has slammed Aaron Rodgers over his suggestion that the United States Military's recent downing of four objects over American and Canadian airspace is part of an effort to distract from the release of a Jeffrey Epstein "client list."

Fears have been heightened in recent days amid a barrage of what may be spy balloons passing over the U.S. after President Joe Biden ordered a suspected Chinese aircraft to be shot down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.

Three more objects have since been shot down by joint U.S. and Canadian operations. Objects were shot out of the sky over Alaska on Friday, the Yukon on Saturday, and the latest, over Lake Huron between the two countries, on Sunday.

U.S. officials haven't identified the objects, or their likely source of origin, and the recovery of some of the debris is likely to be more challenging in the colder, icier waters. China has maintained the first aircraft was a wayward weather balloon and said the U.S. had overreacted by shooting it down.

With the subject continuing to dominate headlines, Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers suggested during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that the news could be an effort to conceal more sinister information.

"It's interesting timing on everything," said Rodgers. "There's a lot of other things going on in the world."

When host McAfee pressed for more information, Rodgers sarcastically quipped that the government would never attempt to deflect the nation's attention.

QB Aaron Rodgers says that UFOs might be getting shot down to divert the country’s attention away from the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. pic.twitter.com/OA40yIR3x3 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 15, 2023

McAfee then brought up the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, adding: "There's some wild s*** going on right now, Aaron."

Rodgers agreed with McAfee, before bringing up recent reports that further allegations surrounding disgraced financier Epstein and his associates are to be released publicly in the coming months.

"Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released, too?" Rodgers asked. "There's some files that have some names on them that might be getting released pretty soon. [Ghislaine] Maxwell was the only person ever convicted of trafficking and nobody who was involved in the trafficking ever went to jail. Nothing to see here."

A clip of Rodgers' interview was shared on Twitter, where it caught the attention of comedian Griffin, who recently spoke out against accusations that she was once an associate of late convicted sex offender Epstein.

Quote tweeting Ron Filiposwki's comments on the video, Griffin wrote on her locked Twitter account: "I think it's hilarious that Aaron Rodgers is officially too crazy for the gayz. They don't want him anymore. Plus, he looks like he smells bad."

A February report by the Daily Mail has claimed that a batch of soon-to-be-unsealed court documents from Epstein's case "expected to include information pertaining to at least one 'public figure'" will be published soon.

The outlet said that court documents refer to "alleged perpetrators" or individuals accused of "serious wrongdoing." These individuals are not named in the filing.

The report has added fuel to conspiracy theories about a number of celebrities claimed to have flown to Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James.

Epstein's private jet, which transported guests to the island, was derisively called the "Lolita Express" by certain media outlets following allegations that it was used to fly underage girls to some of his properties.

Following Epstein's death by apparent suicide in jail in 2019, lists have been shared on social media purporting to show the high-profile people who had visited the island, which is located east of Puerto Rico in the British Virgin Islands.

In recent years, Griffin's name has been erroneously added to the mix of Epstein's guests by a faction of social media users who have falsely targeted a number of celebrities as part of an apparent campaign to link them to Epstein's crimes.

Last week, Griffin addressed the persistent claims on TikTok, after a person on the platform wrote on one of her posts: "You proud of visiting Epstein island sicko."

Sharing a video of herself looking exasperated, the comedian repeatedly shook her head as she pointed to the comment and said: "You guys, seriously?"

"YOU GUYSSSSS? Ok, I guess I just gotta #laugh #Ridiculous," the comedian captioned the seconds-long clip.

Griffin also shared the video on Instagram, where she added the caption: "STILL WITH THESE NUT JOBS...I know. I know. I guess I just gotta laugh."

Responding to Griffin's post, some TikTok and Instagram users doubled down on their baseless accusations, concluding that her lack of a detailed denial was somehow a sign of guilt. A number of others ridiculed the suggestion.

Griffin was included in a list of 124 purported island visitors—many of them celebrities—that was shared on social media back in 2020, the Daily Beast reported. Among the other names listed on the purported flight log were Beyoncé, Eminem, Chrissy Teigen, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and former President Barack Obama.

However, a cross-reference of the screenshot list shared on social media with the actual flight logs released in the court record showed that 36 celebrities were named who had never set foot on the aircraft, including all of the above.

Despite this, the conspiracy theory has continued to circulate. Part of the issue is that some names, such as lawyer Alan Dershowitz and former President Bill Clinton do show up on real flight logs.

Epstein's personal pilot gave testimony during the New York City trial of Epstein's former partner Ghislaine Maxwell. In June 2022, Maxwell received a 20-year jail sentence for trafficking girls for Epstein to abuse.

Visoski testified that he never saw evidence of sexual activity on planes as he flew Epstein and his high-profile passengers aboard the two jets he piloted for roughly 1,000 trips between 1991 and 2019.

He told the court that he recalled Britain's Prince Andrew being a passenger on the jet as well as actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker. He also remembered violinist Itzhak Perlman and named tech mogul Bill Gates, as well as politician and former astronaut John Glenn.

Former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell was also named by Visoski as being a passenger on the "Lolita Express."

There is no suggestion that those who flew on the jet were involved in any illegal activity.

Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was abused by Prince Andrew and claimed that Maxwell flew her around the world when she was 17 and 18 for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals and heads of state. Prince Andrew has denied all of the claims made against him.

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, recently sought to distance the former president from statements that he had flown on Epstein's jet.

While making an appearance on Lindell-TV, Stone said Trump only visited Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, residence once as the real estate mogul was "uncomfortable with the mix of younger women and the limited number of men."

He dismissed any other assertions about their relationship as a "smear."

"But now I see these smears being recycled all over the internet," Stone said. "And I hate to say this, but they are courtesy of supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis."

Although Stone tried to downplay the ties between the two, they for years ran in similar social circles. Newsweek previously reported that records show Trump boarded Epstein's plane seven times, though no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented.