George Santos 'Certain' He Can Get his Credibility Back

Republican Representative George Santos of New York said he can regain his credibility after he admitted several claims he made about his personal and professional life were untrue.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Santos admitted that he's "been a terrible liar."

He adds that the lies "weren't about tricking people" but about "getting accepted by the [Republican] Party."

"I've been a terrible liar..."



Piers Morgan grills republican George Santos, the man who's been branded the biggest fibber in politics.



"I ran in 2020 for the same exact seat for Congress and I got away with it then," he said.

When pressed on how he thought he could "tell blatant lies" during his run for Congress, Santos admitted that he didn't think it would be an issue.

"I ran in 2020 for the same exact seat for Congress and I got away with it then," he said.

During the interview, Santos acknowledged that his credibility has taken a hit.

Morgan asked Santos about the claims he has since admitted were lies.

"The problem people have is they don't know when you're lying and when you're telling the truth," Morgan said to Santos. "So when you now look me in the eye and say well actually, no, this is true, I don't know what to believe."

Santos responded that he understands the position he has put himself in.

"My credibility is what I'm gonna have a hard time and a long road to recover, and I stand clear and I stand certain that I'll be able to do that," he said.

He added that he has "no problem" saying sorry and asking forgiveness of the American people, but said he has not been given the opportunity to ask for or gain forgiveness, like he claims others are.

"I have no problem saying sorry and asking forgiveness of the American people."



"I have no problem saying sorry and asking forgiveness of the American people."

But congressman George Santos thinks he hasn't had the chance to properly redeem himself because of the media.

What Did George Santos Lie About?

Several claims made by Santos about his personal and professional life have been proven false since he was elected to Congress in November 2022.

Such debunked claims include that he graduated from New York's Baruch College in 2010 with a degree in economics and finance, that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and that he is the descendant of Holocaust survivors.

He recently stepped down from his House committee assignments amid an ethics investigation and accusations that he violated campaign finance laws.

Santos is also facing three criminal investigations following numerous allegations made against him involving campaign funding and lies about his background.

Despite calls from his constituents and local Republicans leaders in New York to resign, Santos said he will remain in office. He even appears to have his sights set on a 2024 run.

Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down.



I will continue to work for #NY03 and no amount of Twitter trolling will stop me.



I’m looking forward to getting what needs to be done, DONE! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) February 14, 2023

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is now asking Santos to clarify whether he intends to run in 2024.

This comes after a report that his campaign committee "accepted contributions and/or made expenditures in support of your 2024 candidacy," according to a letter sent by the FEC to Santos earlier this month.

Under federal law, a candidate must file a statement of candidacy to the FEC if they raise or spend more than $5,000 for an election.

The FEC said Santos must either disavow these activities or redesignate his principal campaign committee by filing a Statement of Candidacy. The deadline for this decision is March 14.

Santos has not yet confirmed whether he will be running in 2024.

A spokesperson for Santos told Newsweek that the congressman's top priority is "introducing as well as cosponsoring sound policy in a bipartisan manner that will benefit his constituents."

Fellow New York Republican Representative Marc Molinaro said he "does not see a scenario" where Santos runs for re-election or even completes his term.