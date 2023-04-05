Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Has Something To Say After Donald Trump Arrest

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has spoken out about Donald Trump's historic criminal charges, after years of publicly criticizing the former president, to whom her mother once served as an adviser.

Trump on Tuesday surrendered to authorities in New York, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to two women before the 2016 presidential election. Trump made history as the first former U.S. president to be charged in a criminal investigation.

The arraignment follows Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into payments allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in connection with alleged affairs they had with Trump. He has maintained his innocence in the case and denied having the affairs.

Trump and his allies have attacked last week's grand injury indictment, accusing prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated "witch hunt" aimed at weakening his standing as he seeks the GOP presidential nomination. Trump's allies also sought to portray New York judge Juan Merchan as politically biased even before the arraignment.

Kellyanne Conway, a former White House senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, is pictured right on November 08, 2022 in New York City. Donald Trump is pictured inset during his arraignment proceeding on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts stemming from hush money payments in 2016. Conway's daughter has criticized Trump after his arraignment. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images;/Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images

As Trump's arrest dominated the news cycle on Tuesday, Claudia Conway, 18, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter.

"No one is above the law," the erstwhile American Idol contestant tweeted, alongside a pair of red heart emojis. "F*** you Donald."

The outspoken teen, whose mother served as a senior White House counselor to Trump and managed his 2016 presidential campaign, added that she had been anticipating the former president's legal reckoning to come for years.

"I've been waiting for Trump to be under arrest since I was 14 and lived in DC," she wrote. "Prayers work."

Claudia Conway and her father, George Conway, had previously taunted Trump on social media in the days leading up to his anticipated indictment.

George Conway, 59, has long been one of Trump's fiercest public critics, despite his marriage to Kellyanne Conway, 56. The couple confirmed in early March that they would be divorcing after more than two decades of marriage.

Shortly after Trump commented on the looming charges on his Truth Social platform, lawyer George Conway took to Twitter to pose a tongue-in-cheek request to his followers.

"Retweet if you don't expect to be arrested this week for concealing and falsely documenting a $130K hush-money payment to a porn star you claim you didn't have sex with," he wrote on the platform.

Quote tweeting her father, Claudia Conway made a play on the stage moniker of Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

She wrote in response to her father's post that "it's supposed to be sunny this week not stormy so I think I'm good."

George Conway is pictured looking on as his wife, Kellyanne Conway, speaks with reporters on January 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The pair announced their divorce proceedings in March. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In March, George Conway posted a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and an unnamed broadcast producer or journalist. The person invited him on to their show to share his thoughts "when [the] Trump indictment comes down."

George Conway, the co-founder anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project, replied in the screenshot: "Sure—if I'm sober."

Claudia Conway shared her dad's tweet and added in the caption: "I'll drink to that."

In years past, Claudia Conway made headlines for publicly lambasting her mother during her stint as a senior counselor to Trump.

After it was announced in March that her parents were divorcing, the teen hit out that people "hatefully commenting on another woman's marriage are either divorced, will be single forever, or haven't met their husband's secretary yet."

Trump celebrated the divorce announcement by lambasting George Conway.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

He was referring to Trump's trial in New York City on April 25, which involves E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. The former Elle columnist is suing Trump for defamation over comments he made in which he denied allegations that he had raped her in a dressing room in New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Kellyanne Conway has remained supportive of her former boss, but in a guest essay for The New York Times in January, she warned it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."

Claudia Conway's relationship with her parents has improved immensely, after indications that she wasn't getting along with them.

She announced on Twitter in August 2020 that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents. She later revealed in a TikTok post in the summer of 2021 that she was on good terms with her mother.

"I know a lot of people are confused about my situation, but I am happy and I'm safe, and my relationship with my mom is actually really good right now," she said.

"She's getting the guidance she needs, I got the guidance I needed, we got the guidance we needed together. And it's all about breaking that cycle. So, we are living proof that you can break that cycle."