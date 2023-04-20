Why Student Debate Matters, Newsweek's Editor-in-Chief Explains

At Newsweek, we believe that good-faith debate is in the public interest, and we welcome diverse views and voices to the search for common ground. That's in our mission statement. It's something we work to achieve every day, and Mightier—this special content hub focused on student debate—is an important part of that effort. We're delighted to partner with the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues (NAUDL) to cover high school debate and to amplify students' voices.

I think it's impossible to overstate the importance of healthy debate in our own lives and in the life of the nation. When we citizens can't tolerate the discomfort of disagreement—when we can't speak to or listen to people outside of our own tribes—civil society suffers. Democracy is weakened.

Above, Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper speaks at Newsweek headquarters on Friday, April 14, in connection with an event with the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues. The in-office debate was part of a new content initiative between Newsweek and NAUDL. Jackie Molloy for Newsweek

What NAUDL does that is so valuable, is give students the chance to develop the skills that are critical in sustaining rigorous, respectful and honest give-and-take about things that matter.

These students have demonstrated their passion for the exchange of ideas. They see—and remind us of—the transformative power of debate, and the crucial role it plays in encouraging those around us to seek common ground.

We all have a stake in encouraging the next generation of critical thinkers. It's a great pleasure for us at Newsweek to introduce these impressive young leaders to our audience around the world. We're inspired by their willingness to prize inquiry over orthodoxy. We think you will be, too.

Nancy Cooper

Global Editor-in-Chief