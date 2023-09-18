Patrick Mahomes' Mom's Message Sparks Confusion, Outrage

A social media post by Patrick Mahomes' mom has caused uproar online, with users "shocked" by her predicament.

In a post to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) asked followers: "Why is health insurance so impossible and expensive."

"I need to get it!!!" she said in the post, which has been viewed more than 185,000 times. "Fingers crossed this lead works."

As she is the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, followers were confused as to why her wealthy son couldn't help with the costs.

From left to right: Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes and Randi Mahomes in February 2023. Followers asked why her football star son Patrick couldn't help her out with her health insurance costs. Jay Biggerstaff/Stringer/Getty Images Sport

"You're kidding, right?" asked Chris Zule.

"Your son makes 50+ million a year and you're asking about how to pay for health insurance?" said Jeff Janda. "I'm highly confused on why this would be an issue for you."

"Your son can afford to buy an entire hospital network," joked Gooch, while Adam Trudell tagged the football star, writing: "you better get your mother some damn insurance."

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs, worth $450 million. With a $45 million annual salary, the 28-year-old is the NFL's 7th highest paid player.

Newsweek has reached out to Randi Mahomes for comment.

He is the son of baseball star turned podcast host Pat Mahomes. The 53-year-old played in the major leagues from 1992 to 2003, pitching for the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Randi and Pat were married until 2006 and also have a 22-year-old son, Jackson Mahomes, and a daughter Mia, 12.

The mom-of-three is active on social media, recently posting a photo with Mia at a Taylor Swift concert. However, the sexual assault allegations against Jackson Mahomes have led to trolling online targeting Randi and the rest of the Mahomes family.

In February, a bar owner accused Jackson Mahomes of "forcibly kissing her" at Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. The influencer has denied the claims, but was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery, along with a fourth misdemeanor count of battery on March 3.

He was film leaving jail after his $100,000 bond was paid, with his lawyer Brandan Davis releasing a statement denying the allegations shortly afterwards.

A day before her son's arrest in March, Randi Mahomes posted a cryptic tweet that read: "The devil wouldn't be attacking so hard if there wasn't something Holy inside of you. Thieves don't break into empty houses.. just a reminder all, Jesus wins."

In April, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany defended her brother-in-law in an Instagram Q&A, telling critics to "shut up."

Despite the controversy, Randi Mahomes was recently praised by Kansas-based nonprofit Variety the Children's Charity for her fundraising work, and posted photos of herself with Jackson Mahomes during a visit to Kansas City in August.