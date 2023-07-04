Patrick Mahomes' Wife Slammed for Complaining About Fireworks—'Grow Up'

Brittany Matthews Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is facing criticism on Twitter after complaining about late-night fireworks amid Fourth of July celebrations across the U.S.

Matthews Mahomes has been one of her husband's biggest cheerleaders throughout his career. As such, she has been subject to the strong opinions of sports fans, often resulting in unrelenting backlash on social media. From her choice of ensembles to her constant presence at NFL games, Matthews Mahomes has been a talking point on social media in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, are pictured on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Matthews Mahomes has been criticized on social media over a post about fireworks. Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Things were no different on Monday, when she posted a brief tweet addressing late-night fireworks in the hours counting down to Independence Day.

"Fireworks at 11:30pm??" Matthews Mahomes, who has two children with her husband, wrote, alongside an expressionless face emoji to illustrate her apparent frustration.

Fireworks at 11:30pm??😑 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) July 2, 2023

The post was met with criticism from several detractors, one of whom tweeted in response: "Grow up."

"Go to bed grandma," posted one Twitter user, while another wrote: "Relax, fireworks been going on for [last] 100 years."

Echoing a similar sentiment, another wrote on the social-media site to Matthews Mahomes: "It's once a year. Plan accordingly."

"Should've bought enough land to not have neighbors," another detractor tweeted.

Amid the wave of negativity, a number of other Twitter users wrote about the relatability of Matthews Mahomes' post.

"This is me. I hate this time of year," tweeted one, while another commented: "@BrittanyLynne is all of us."

"That's when you know we have officially transitioned to the era of moms who don't want the kids woken up," another wrote on Twitter. "I knowwwwww."

"I have doctor-diagnosed PTSD from the military and don't like the fireworks explosions too much, especially late at night," read another comment shared in reaction to Matthews Mahomes' post. "I can only imagine how aggravating it must be having to deal with a baby during this holiday. I hope you all stay safe."

Another tweeted of the celebratory fireworks: "They have gone to 3:00 a.m. a majority of times. I turn on all TVs fairly loud to drown out the sound. When I go to bed, I leave the TV on. All 3 dogs sleep in my room—so it keeps down the anxiety."

Matthews Mahomes and her sportsman husband tied the knot on March 12, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. Their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born on November 28, 2022.

Back in January 2022, Matthews Mahomes expressed her frustration at the criticism she faced after posting a video on Instagram showing her celebrating the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. In the video, she was seen popping open a bottle of champagne inside her suite in the stadium and spraying it all over fans.

"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews Mahomes wrote on Twitter in response to the backlash.

The mother of two made headlines in the 2019-2020 season after she was harassed by New England Patriots fans who became upset about her support of Mahomes.

Matthews Mahomes wrote in a Twitter post that she had to be removed from her section because of the rowdy hometown fans. However, that didn't stop her from cheering on Super Bowl winner Mahomes.

Matthews Mahomes was with Mahomes long before he became a first-round pick for the Chiefs during the NFL Draft in 2017. The couple, who are both 27 years old, first met when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas.

Mahomes was a star athlete at Whitehouse High School, where he played both football and baseball, while Matthews Mahomes, also an athlete, played soccer.

They began dating during Mahomes' sophomore year. One of his earliest Instagram posts was of the young couple attending prom in 2013.

Although Matthews Mahomes stayed nearby when she left home for college in 2013—she played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler—Mahomes was recruited to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, nearly 440 miles away, in 2014 on a football and baseball scholarship.

Despite the distance, their relationship remained strong and continued to flourish even when Mahomes uprooted to Missouri following the draft in 2017. Meanwhile, Matthews Mahomes, who graduated with a kinesiology degree that same year, went to play professional soccer in Iceland after signing for UMF Afturelding.

Matthews Mahomes has since retired from soccer and now works as a personal trainer through her own company, Brittany Lynne Fitness. She credited her time in Iceland for inspiring her to make health and wellness a profession. She is also co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team Kansas City Current.