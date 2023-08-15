Grieving Mom Shocks Internet After Receiving Special Sign From Dead Son

Losing a child is a pain that no one wants to experience. One grieving mother has shared her way of coping with the life-changing loss of her beloved son and her special way of staying connected with him after he passed away.

The woman, who goes by @macicyree on TikTok, had shared in a social-media post that she had received a special sign from her deceased son through the radio in her car.

Maci wrote in the post that she had been trying to play Coldplay's hit "Yellow" while driving home from collecting her son's ashes. A few technical difficulties were stopping her from hearing the emotional song.

A grieving woman lays flowers on a coffin.

Frustrated and exhausted by grief, Maci stopped trying to connect the Coldplay song to her car and decided to turn her radio on instead.

"The first song that came on this random station was 'Yellow', and right from the beginning. It was in that exact moment that I knew he was telling me that he wasn't really gone and that he is watching over us," Maci wrote in the post.

How Can You Help Someone Who Is Grieving?

Grief is a debilitating emotional suffering that occurs after experiencing a loss, and that can have an impact on sufferers for the rest of their lives.

Josh Goldberg is the CEO of the nonprofit organization, Boulder Crest Foundation, which exists to help first responders recover from extreme trauma and grief. Goldberg told Newsweek that people suffering from grief should extend compassion to themselves and be understanding of the pain they feel.

"Few things are as difficult to deal with in the human journey as significant loss. Whether it's the loss of a relationship, the death of a loved one, a lost opportunity at work or misplaced trust in a friendship, significant loss is by definition a traumatic event that often leads to suffering," Goldberg said.

"We must acknowledge the reality of the loss and accept the pain associated with it."

"Then, we must realize that grief can trigger many different and unexpected emotions. It is a normal process, and it usually comes in waves," he added.

Goldberg said that the people who are supporting grievers must understand that the grieving process is different and unique for everyone, and that they shouldn't compare how one person is grieving with another.

Emma Payne, the founder of mental-health messaging service Help Texts, told Newsweek that people suffering from grief should never be afraid to seek professional help if they feel they need it.

Payne said: "If you find yourself struggling with grief and it's impacting your daily life, it's OK to seek professional help from a therapist, counselor, or grief support group. They can provide you with tools, techniques, and support to cope with your grief in a healthy way."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform by @macicyree, the TikTok post has been liked by almost 900,000 users and commented on more than 1,830 times.

One user wrote: "My mom use to sing [The Bangles song] eternal flame to me, I never heard it on the radio in my life but when she passed I heard it everywhere even the grocery store."

"That's incredible, what a gift to have such a clear message," another added.

