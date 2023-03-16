Kellyanne Conway Daughter Targets Tucker Carlson After Ted Cruz Fight Poll

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has taken aim at Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Twitter, one day after posting a tongue-in-cheek poll about Senator Ted Cruz.

The outspoken 18-year-old has been weighing in on all things political over the past week, after returning to the social-media platform following an extended break.

Claudia Conway describes her political views as left-leaning. She has made headlines over the years for publicly lambasting her mother, who worked as a senior counselor to former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020.

While Claudia is now on good terms with her mother, the teen has continued to take aim at prominent Republican figures, including Trump. Her father, George Conway, has also been publicly critical of Trump—even while his wife worked for the then-president.

On Tuesday, Claudia Conway took aim at Republican Senator Ted Cruz and the GOP's collective outrage at the green M&M's image makeover, with the candy mascot's go-go boots being swapped for sneakers.

"Who's winning in a fight?" Claudia Conway asked her followers, as she pitched Cruz and the green M&M against each other as the poll's two options.

After a host of conservative commentators expressed outrage over the green M&M's makeover, it was announced in January that the brand's candy mascots would be replaced for the time being by comedian and actor Maya Rudolph.

Reacting to the announcement, Cruz wrote in a quote tweet of the candy company's statement: "A sign of the Apocalypse."

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Claudia Conway returned to the platform with a new poll. She asked "who's winning a dance battle" between conservative commentator Carlson and children's book favorite Clifford the Big Red Dog.

ok guys new poll



who’s winning a dance battle — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 16, 2023

"Tucker was voted off early on Dancing With the Stars, so this is a no-brainer. Clifford all the way," commented one Twitter user. This was in reference to Carlson being the first of the ballroom show's competitors to be eliminated back in 2006.

As of press time, around 97 percent of respondents backed Clifford the Big Red Dog as the favorite in an imagined dance-off.

Earlier this week, Claudia Conway publicly backed talk of Trump being indicted amid news he is facing a formal charge for allegedly paying hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president is also being investigated over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia; the events surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021; and his handling of classified documents.

Kellyanne Conway, 56, and George Conway, 59, who wed in 2001 and have four children, confirmed earlier this month that they had parted ways.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," the couple said in a joint statement. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority."

Trump celebrated the divorce of his former senior counselor. He lambasted George Conway, who is a co-founder of anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding to the post, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

He was referring to Trump's trial in New York City on April 25, which involves E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. The former Elle columnist is suing Trump for defamation over comments he made in which he denied allegations that he raped her in a dressing room in New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Regarding her parents, Claudia Conway took to Twitter to hit out that people "hatefully commenting on another woman's marriage are either divorced, will be single forever, or haven't met their husband's secretary yet."

The erstwhile American Idol contestant's relationship with her parents has improved immensely, after indications that she was not getting along with them.

Claudia Conway had announced on Twitter in August 2020 that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents. She later revealed in a TikTok post in the summer of 2021 that she was on good terms with her mother.

"I know a lot of people are confused about my situation, but I am happy and I'm safe, and my relationship with my mom is actually really good right now," Conway said.

"She's getting the guidance she needs, I got the guidance I needed, we got the guidance we needed together. And it's all about breaking that cycle. So, we are living proof that you can break that cycle."