Unusual

Breeder Shocked As Snake Hatches With Permanent Smiley Face on Its Scales

By
Unusual Pets Snakes Animals Nature

A snake with a smiley face on its back has gone viral on social media.

Animal lover and reptile breeder Branden Nicholson has been sharing the snake's shedding journey with his followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, receiving millions of views since she hatched in January.

"I was actually on TikTok live when it hatched and someone pointed it out to me," Nicholson told Newsweek. "I was really excited when I saw it."

Since then, her unusual markings have become even more striking. "[It] has gotten a pretty bold outline overtime," Nicholson said.

Snake with smiley scales
Branden Nicholson has been sharing Smiley's journey on social media, after she was born with a scale pattern that resembled a smiley face. @b.n_exotics/Branden Nicholson/TikTok

According to Nicholson, the ball python, named Smiley, lives up to her pleasant pattern: "She's a very sweet and docile snake!"

Smiley's smile is caused by a genetic mutation that causes white coloration on parts of her body. "It's simply caused from a gene called pied which is a recessive gene that occurs naturally in the wild in a lot of animals," Nicholson said.

The scale patterns that do show through are unique to each python. "She just happened to hatch with a perfect smile because of it," Nicholson said. "Each pied looks different so it's certainly rare!"

Ball pythons, also known as royal pythons, are native to west and central sub-Saharan Africa. These snakes grow up to 6 feet long and are named after their tendency to curl up into a ball when stressed.

The snakes are non-venomous, and instead kill their prey by constriction.

Read more

Due to their striking scale patterns and docile nature, ball pythons are one of the most popular pet snakes. They can also live for an extremely long time, with one in St Louis Zoo living for 62 years.

Smiley has gone viral on social media, with one video, posted to Instagram in June, receiving over 2.9 million views. Another video, posted to TikTok the same month, received more than 450,000 views.

Thousands of users have commented on Nicholson's videos sharing Smiley's progress.

"Whoa, that's the coolest pattern I've ever seen on a snake!" said one user.

"I've always been deathly afraid of snakes but since seeing these beautiful, peaceful looking ones, I'm learning to appreciate them," said another.

Some users have pointed towards a similarly patterned python that sold for $6,000 in 2021, asking if Nicholson was also planning to sell the snake. "I would but it would have to be a whole lot more than thousands," he said. "Enough to get my farm going lol."

You can follow Smiley's journey on Nicholson's social media accounts, @b.n_exotics.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC